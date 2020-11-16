Chamber for Tourism CEO congratulates GTA’s Akwasi Agyeman on CIMG Award win

Chamber for Tourism CEO, Prince Ntiamoah Boampong and GTA’s Akwasi Agyeman

Source: Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana

The 2019 CIMG Awards took place last Saturday; the Marketing Man of the Year prize went to Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) boss, Akwasi Agyeman; fellow CEO Prince Ntiamoah Boampong, of the privately-held Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana, congratulates Mr. Agyeman.

The Chamber for Tourism Industry congratulates the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for being awarded Marketing Man of the Year 2019, and extends support in boosting Ghana’s tourism.



Mr. Akwasi Agyeman was honoured the Marketing Man of the Year 2019 at the 31st National Marketing Performance Awards held by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) on November 14 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



The event for this year, themed “Marketing in a Disruptive Era”, was graced by many notable marketing gurus from various institutions in the country, and was a celebration of excellence in marketing.



Mr. Akwasi Agyeman was awarded for his exceptional role in marketing Ghana as a tourist hub, especially in his role as coordinator of the “Year of Return” and the “Beyond the Return” initiatives and his leadership in marketing since he was appointed CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority in 2017.

Speaking on the award, the CEO of the Chamber, Mr. Prince Ntiamoah Boampong had this to say:



“Turning the attention of the world to Ghana through the Year of Return project was a great marketing strategy and deserves this respected award. Akwasi has shown that government agencies can compete with the private sector and still come on top. Congratulations.”



We at the Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana extend our congratulations to Mr. Agyeman and hope to collaborate with him to keep on doing good work to boost Ghana’s Tourism sector.

Source: Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana