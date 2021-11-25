Chamber holds workshop on AfCFTA opportunities for young entrepreneurs

Discussion saw the young entrepreneurs briefed and how they can prepare themselves to take advantage

Source: Single African Market

The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) has organized a workshop for young entrepreneurs in the country to identify and explore existing opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The three-day summit was also to educate and encourage participants to play an active role in the single continental market.



This year’s summit was on the theme “Supporting the implementation of the AfCFTA; the role of youth and green business”.

“With the commencement of trade in the AfCFTA and Ghana’s target to promote industrialization, the summit brought together various stakeholders including young entrepreneurs, policymakers, the private sector, and researchers to examine ways and means that the youth and green businesses could effectively participate and contribute to the implementation of the single market,” CEO of the chamber, Sherif Ghali, said of the summit.



A panel discussion saw the young entrepreneurs briefed and how they can prepare themselves to take advantage of the AfCFTA.