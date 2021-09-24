Chamber of Commerce signs MoU with Regent University to bridge industry-academia gap

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Regent University College of Science and Technology to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

The MoU will help promote and strengthen the commercial and industrial interests in the country as well as prepare young graduates from the University on the needs and requirements of the job market.



Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of GNCCI, speaking at the event, said the success of any economy rested on its entrepreneurs, enterprises and an enabling environment.



“The enterprises remain a crucial engine of economic growth and as a result government is pursuing programmes that ensures a thriving enterprise for development,” he said.



Mr Osei-Amoako said the Africa Development Bank 2020 Report showed that Africa had the highest adult population in the world, who were starting and running a business.



He said when Africa’s younger entrepreneurs, within the age of 31, were also prepared adequately to take over the economy “then we are building a future for our Ghanaian economy.”

Mr Osei-Amoako said other reports showed that African women were much more likely to start their own businesses and that there was the need for industry players to take advantage of such research.



He said the findings called for policy innovation to build and sustain the attitudes, resources, and infrastructure critical to support entrepreneurship and enterprise development.



Mr Osei-Amoako said the MoU sought to create a broad framework of collaboration in the areas of research and innovation, training and development, and industry-academic cooperation to support entrepreneurship and enterprise development.



He said the world of work was always evolving, requiring the development of unique insights on the issues impacting organisations and individuals.



“It is my fervent expectation that the implementation of today’s agreement will contribute to knowledge and skills transfer between industry and academia in achieving our shared vision for the country,” he said.

Professor Ernest Ofori Asamoah, the President of Regent University College of Science and Technology, said the partnership would provide students the opportunity to acquire knowledge, skills and experience to be relevant in the job market.



He said they were also looking to documenting well researched standard business practices to help businesses in the country.



He said the MoU would promote research and innovation, industry–academia collaboration, and training and development opportunities.



Present at the signing were Mr Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO of GNCCI, Mr Julius Bradford Lamptey, Head, Research & Advocacy, and Mr Abudu Asoman, Research Officer.



The Regent University College also had Prof George Toworfe, Vice President, Mr Benjamin Zogbator, Registrar, Mrs Vida Oppong, ESS Director, and Mr Emmanuel Amissah, Business Development.