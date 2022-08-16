Change Africa’s narrative through innovation, entrepreneurial mindset – Prof. Adei to youth

Chairperson of National Development Planning Commission, Prof Stephen Adei

Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has called on African youth to think outside the box and have an entrepreneurial mindset if they want to change the story of Africa.

The well-accomplished professor made this emphatic statement when he addressed several hundreds of delegates from across Africa at the Elder’s Forum of the just-ended International Youth Diplomacy Conference in Accra (IYDC-Accra 2022), held at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus.



He spoke on the need for the youth of Africa to be patriotic and to love the African Continent. He further reiterated the need for peace on the continent and advised the youth to prioritize it above any other thing.



Alongside the Professor were other key personalities including Dr. Kofi Osei-Kusi and John A. Appiah who imparted highly and extensively to the youth, the various experiences, knowledge, and skills they have garnered throughout different life stages and fields of study to their present-day, helping the youth regain the beauty of their almost shedding scales and setting them unto the path of superior progress.



IYDC-2022 is a four (4)-day intellectual and social conference organised annually by IFED GLOBAL in Ghana for the youth across and within Africa.

The conference has over the past seven years empowered and developed many African youths and witnessed the presence of several great personalities with its empowering and development-based activities such as global village, global grooming under UN General Assembly tenets, business pitches, Ambassadorial and tourist tours, practical training, among others.



This year, the event was attended by delegates from over 15 African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Ethiopia, Liberia, Sierra Leonne, South Africa, Kenya, Somaliland, South Sudan, and Zimbabwe among others.



International Youth Diplomacy Conference (IYDC) is a flagship event of Innovation for Empowerment and Development (IFED) Global.



It is an innovation of the Model United Nations Conference. It brings together youth across Africa and beyond to discuss pertinent issues of global interest. IYDC, mostly held in Accra, is educative as well as entertaining.