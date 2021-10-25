Charcoal traders in Adeiso bemoan hike in prices

Some traders are almost out of business because the situation is unbearable

Charcoal traders in Adeiso, a suburb in the Eastern Region, have bemoaned the hikes in the price of charcoal.

The traders speaking to 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio’ 87.5Fm said a bag of charcoal sold between Ghc35 - Ghc45 is now selling between Ghc90 - Ghc100.



The situation they explained has affected their trade and the price of charcoal at the retail level.



The small plastic bag of charcoal sold at Ghc1 is now selling at Ghc2, some of the traders disclosed.

Some of them said they are almost out of business because the situation is unbearable.



Food vendors who also spoke about the situation said they had to double the bags of charcoal they buy for their operation since what they used to buy is no longer enough for their business.