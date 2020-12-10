Charles Quao wins award at 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards

Charles Quao with his plaque

Source: Quao Group

Charles Quao, Chief Executive Officer of Quao Group has been adjudged the Most Respected CEO in the Real Estate Development category at the 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards.

The annual award scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding Chief Executive Officers in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors.



His dedication to excellence and a keen passion for designing and developing world-class architectural buildings is what has translated into this enviable position of earning the respect of corporate Ghana and clients worldwide.

He dedicates this award to his team at Quao Group for making this happen.



Mr. Quao was recently awarded during the 40 under 40 CEO's award ceremony.

