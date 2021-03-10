Charter House launches Impact Woman Honors 2021, gives out 2 awards at National Women's Summit

Women are celebrated everyday of their lives, everyday somewhere in the world, a woman is being a super woman to her kids, her husband, her employer, her employees, her community and her country. International women’s day is a global day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Every year for the past 3 years, leading events hub, charterhouse have organized a summit to celebrate women who are constantly challenging the status quo and striving to succeed in various fields of endeavours.



The summit, which had both live and online audience saw accomplished women who had risen through the ranks, present to share their experiences and success stories in other to aspire the next generation.



As part of the year’s activity to challenge women, Charterhouse launched an honouring initiative which was set aside to award women dubbed the Impact Woman Honors.



The 2021 Impact Woman Honor (Woman Inventor Award) was presented to Mrs. Veronica Bekoe, the inventor of the famous Veronica Buckets which can be found in every home, office, school and public places across Ghana and other parts of the continent. She was presented with a citation.

Also in recognition of their sterling performances at the World Robotics Championship for 2019 and 2020, the Methodist Girls SHS Robotic Club received the 2021 Youth STEM Impact Award. This award was received by students who have for the past 2 years represented Ghana and their school at the world championship and have been become an inspiration to their peers in STEM.



The 3rd National Women’s Summit worked with 2 themes this year, a main theme and a sub-theme, because they go hand in hand; ‘Choose to Challenge’ and ‘You Deserve to Be Well’ respectively.



