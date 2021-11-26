Chartered Economists urged to provide technical support for the private sector

Paa Kofi Ansong

Economists advised to form partnerships with other professionals such as accountants etc.

Private sector businesses have little or no knowledge of economics



Association of Chartered Economists inducts new members



Co-founder and Chairman of the Venture Capital Group Investrade International who doubles as a member of the Council of State, Paa Kofi Ansong, has asked Chartered Economists to offer technical support to enhance the productivity of the private sector.



According to him, this will be helpful because most players in the private sector have little to no knowledge about economics and will need aid in running their businesses.



He, however, attributed the lack of knowledge to the low availability of sustainable wealthy individuals in the country. He wants the narrative to be changed.



Speaking at the 11th Induction ceremony of the Association of Certified Chartered Economists in Accra last Saturday, he said, “the narrative should be that whatever we have learnt should change our behaviour, else people would just waste their money because they are not well-advised”.

The induction ceremony, which was organized by the Association of Certified Chartered Economists (ACCE) in collaboration with the Global Academy of Finance & Management (GAFM), saw a total of 45 individuals being inducted as Chartered Economists in the areas of Financial Economics, Managerial Economics, Energy Economics and Economic Policy Analysis, among other economics professional designations.



The Deputy Director-General of Internal Audit Agency, Dr. William Offei-Mensah, in his remarks, cautioned the inductees not to stop learning because they had completed their education adding that the qualification being carried is a big responsibility which required constant learning.



“The best time to learn is not when you are under examination pressure, but when you have time to understand and digest to have authority,” he said.



Speaking at the 11th CPD of Association of Certified Chartered Economists, Prof. John Gatsi who chaired the session called on members to distinguish themselves by establishing professional firms to make impact.



He said economists cannot function effectively in corporate practices and within public economic space without some level of appreciation of project management, accounting and auditing, procurement, data management skills, people management and regulatory developments.



He further advised members to be ready to form partnerships with other professionals such as accountants, procurement and supply chain professionals, corporate governance and leadership experts.