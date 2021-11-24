Chase Logistics Limited receives three ISO certifications

Managers of Chase Logistics displaying the certificates at a ceremony in Tema

Source: Chase Logistics Limited

Chase Logistics Limited (CLL), a leading privately-owned petroleum depot in Ghana, has been awarded three certificates from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

At a ceremony held at the Tema Tank Farm premises in Tema on Friday, November 19, 2021, the certificates were presented by Emmanuel Siaw, who is the Business Development and Sales Manager for West Africa at Det Norske Veritas (DNV).



The certificates were ISO 45001:2018 - for CLL's implementation of sound Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for its Environmental Management Systems and ISO 9001:2015 - for its implementation of Quality Management Systems.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Siaw congratulated Chase Logistics Ltd. on its achievement of the triple ISO certifications and urged Management to remain committed to providing the needed resources and training to ensure the standards are maintained.



He added that "This should not be seen as an achievement only on paper but an opportunity for continual improvement of your management systems. The certification also affirms that Chase Logistics Ltd (Tema Tank Farm Depot) operates within globally accepted standards relating to Occupational Health & Safety, Environment and Quality Management Systems.



Mr Yaw Okyere, Group HR Manager of CH Group, the mother company of TTF and Chase Logistics, applauded the efforts of the Management and Staff of CLL - Tema Tank Farm Depot for the team spirit, dedication and hard work invested to achieve this remarkable feat.

He urged staff to continue to put excellent Customer Service at the heart of their operations and retain Health and Safety of its workers as Number 1 Priority.



He further iterated that it is important "we continue to work at the highest international standards to retain our position as the depot of choice in Ghana and aspire to make significant strides to be the best in Africa." He was certain that Chase Logistics Ltd. would be able to meet the requirements for recertification after the 3 years validity period.



Tema Tank Farm Limited, Depot Managers for Chase Logistics Ltd., has the largest privately-owned oil storage terminal in Ghana with a current capacity of 120,000 cubic meters of Gasoline and Gasoil as well as 76,000 cubic meters of Light Crude Oil storage.



Expansion projects are ongoing to add an extra 20,000 cubic meters of storage capacity to better serve their customers. With extensive experience, the company delivers reliable and efficient petroleum storage solutions.



Tema Tank Farm Limited (TTF) aims to be Africa's most reliable storage and distribution management company.

As the first privately owned petroleum terminal in Ghana, TTF started operations in 2012. Over time, the company has expanded its supply operation within Ghana and other African countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso.



The Group's continued investment in TTF will ensure it is the most efficient depot in West Africa.



The latest certifications will go a long way to enhance its expansion and growth.