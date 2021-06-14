Cheetah FC lands a bumper deal with Adonko Next Level

Cheetah Football Club has landed a one year sponsorship deal with Adonko Next Level

Source: Adonko Next Level

Cheetah Football Club continues to climb the ladder of progress, as they sign their third sponsorship deal of the year.

The Predators have secured a one-year sponsorship deal with Adonko Next Level Energy Drink to become their official energy drink sponsor. The Kasoa based division two club will receive an undisclosed amount of money and products from Adonko Next Level within the stipulated one-year period.



Speaking on the sponsorship deal, Marketing Director of Adonko Next Level, Vincent Opare says his outfit decided to associate itself with Cheetah Football club because of the brand.



“We love the Cheetah brand so much. A division two club in Ghana with such a visible brand is very impressive. Every company would want to associate itself with a good and visible brand and so we didn’t think twice to come on board.



Aside from the visibility of the brand, Cheetah FC has created a huge platform to give young players the opportunity to be groomed into professionals and so we have decided to be part of this family to help in developing football talents in Ghana.” He stated.

President of Cheetah Football Club, Abdul Hayye-Yartey expressed his appreciation to Adonko Next Level for coming on board to aid the club in developing football talents in the country.



“For Adonko Next Level Energy Drink to come and sponsor Cheetah FC, it means that the work we’ve been doing over the years is now paying off. To have Adonko support the works we are doing, it’s a huge achievement for us and we will also do our very best to make the brand proud for associating itself with Cheetah.” Mr Yartey said.



Adonko Next Level Energy drink now joins Bel-Aqua and Bendita Pharmaceutical Company as the major sponsors of Cheetah Football Club.