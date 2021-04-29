Cheetah FC signs a sponsorship deal with Bel-Aqua

Cheetah FC has to secured a partnership with Bel-Aqua as their official water sponsor

Kasoa based Division two club Cheetah FC has set another history in Ghana Football by becoming the first division two football club to secure a partnership with Bel-Aqua as their official water sponsor.

The founder and bankroller of the Cheetah FC Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey is known for his branding skills and was highly enthused during the signing as he praised Bel-Aqua.



He further spoke on how expensive it is to manage football clubs in Ghana from camping to future signings.



He, therefore, encouraged other corporate entities to look up to Bel-Aqua and come to the aid of football clubs in Ghana.



Bel-Aqua signed the one-year partnership deal to support cheetah FC with 12,000 bottles of Bel-Aqua and Active water a year.



"We are excited to have Bel-Aqua on board. This is great news for Division two football, division two because it doesn't normally happen to see big brands sponsor clubs at the grass-roots level. But Bel-Aqua has changed the status quo. We hope this partnership goes well for Bel-Aqua to even extend it to 10 more years".

Cheetah FC under the watch of Mr Yartey has witnessed various modifications.



The Club can boast of producing players like Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, Emmanuel Toku, among other renowned footballers plying their trade outside the country.



