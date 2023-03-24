China to talk with Ghana over debt restructuring proposal – Foreign Ministry

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: happyghana.com
China’s foreign ministry says, China would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek proper resolution of Ghana’s debt issue.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana’s finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt.
Ghana’s finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta left for Beijing on Wednesday to meet Chinese officials to discuss a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt.
The country is struggling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, and has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December for a $3 billion loan.
China is Ghana’s biggest bilateral creditor with about $1.7bn
