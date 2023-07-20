Chinese have invented a lot, let’s learn to clear biases against them – Ambassador Demuyakor

Ambassador Anani Demuyakor

Ghana’s former ambassador to China, Ambassador Anani Demuyakor, who is currently Chairman of the Ghana-China Friendship Association has called on Ghanaians on Ghanaians to eschew all forms of biases against China and its people.

He noted that there are numerous inventions and achievements that China has made and chalked that have made them part of the world’s economy that Ghana could learn from.



According to him, there have been so many narratives about China, meanwhile, the country has invented some of the most essential things the world uses to date including the great four inventions i.e., the compass, the computer, paper, and printing.



He was speaking at the public forum on China’s Global Civilization initiative organized by Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory.



Ambassador Demuyakor said: “A major challenge for us is whether the things we heard about China are true. Let us learn to understand Chinese.”



The public forum highlighted the essentials of the Global Civilization Initiative by the Chinese focusing on cultural tolerance.



SSD/NOQ

