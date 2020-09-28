Chirano Gold Mines builds modern science laboratory for Queens SHS

President Akufo-Addo being assisted by officials of CGML and chiefs to commission the edifice

Chirano Gold Mines Limited, a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation, has commissioned and handed over an ultra-modern science laboratory to the Queens Senior High School, at Sefwi Anhwiaso, in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The GH?720,000 science laboratory project adds up to a number of programmes embarked on by the Company to improve on the standard of education and develop the youth of the area.



This includes the construction of four computer laboratories, teacher motivation and others.



The newly commissioned modern science laboratory for Queens SHS



The completion of this science lab is an important milestone in on-going efforts by Chirano Gold Mines Limited, to support local authorities in the provision of quality education to communities in the catchment area.



The beneficiary school, Queens Senior High School, the first all-female SHS in Sefwi was specifically chosen to lend a hand to Ghana’s agenda to promote the education of the girl child for accelerated national development.

It is the belief of the Company that the laboratory will inspire many young females of the school to develop a keen interest and pursue the study of science.



The Vice President and General Manager of Chirano Gold Mines, Terence Watungwa,



At the commissioning of the project, said the Mine firmly recognizes that the education of the youth is vital to the socio-economic transformation of every society.



It is for this reason, he said, that the Mine has for many years, supported the provision of educational infrastructure to local schools and “we will continue with this commitment in the future.”



He listed some of the projects to include the construction of basic school for nine communities, three of which have been provided with fully equipped computer laboratories for ICT education.

Also, the Mine has constructed an ultra-modern library complex and computer laboratory for Sefwi Wiawso, Capital of the newly created Western North Region.



Teachers of some selected basic schools have also been incentivized to provide extra tuition to students to enable them to catch up with the academic curriculum. This is said to have resulted in improved pass rates among the students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Since 2011, Chirano Gold Mines has provided $1.8 Million dollars (GH?10.3 million) in educational support to local communities, positively impacting the education of tens of thousands of children in the catchment area of the Mine.