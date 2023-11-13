Chris Koney urges African youth to be intentional in creating their personal brand

Marketing Communications Professional and International Relations Specialist, Chris Koney

Source: Youth In Diplomacy & Community Development

Jonathan Christopher Koney, popularly known in the African media space as Chris Koney has urged young people across the continent to adopt a strategic approach in building their capacities and creating a positive personal brand in order to scale to the next level of their lives.

The respected communications expert made the call at the second edition of Diplomatic Convocation 2023 held on Friday 10th November 2023 at the University of Media, Arts and Communication in Accra. He was part of the Special Guests and Keynote Speakers which included H.E Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana and Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency.



“Personal branding is an intentional and strategic approach in which you define and express your own value proposition. It has become more important now than ever to carefully cultivate your public persona and reputation. With social media and online search, you are most likely to greatly expand your potential audience. And be reminded that apart from the rewards, there are equally associated risks”, he elaborated.



He further stated that young people ought to be mindful of their actions and the things they do when they are not in the public’s eye as we are not entirely in control of our personal brand. “Unfortunately, while we would like to think that we are in complete control of our personal brands, it is often not the case. Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room. It is the amalgamation of the associations, beliefs, feelings, attitudes, and expectations that people collectively hold about you. Your goal should be to ensure that the narrative created about you is accurate, coherent, compelling, and differentiated”, he added.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Koney said “a strong, well-managed personal brand benefits you in several ways and enhances your visibility, particularly among those who matter to you and to the things you hope to accomplish. It can also help you to expand your network and attract new opportunities. And on a deeper level, the process of building one can help you uncover, celebrate, and share the unique abilities you bring to the world”.



Chris Koney has over the last decade been a columnist with the Business and Financial Times newspaper and also made tremendous impact within Africa’s corporate communications space. Currently, he is responsible for International Cooperation at Ghana’s leading Policy and Development Bank, the Ghana Export–Import Bank (GEXIM).