‘Claims government spent GH¢200 million on national cathedral false’- Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Despite concerns raised by a section of the Ghanaian public over the decision by the government to allocate some amount of money towards the construction of the national cathedral, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the amount was only a small portion of the annual budget.

Speaking on GTV on Sunday, Ken Ofori-Atta described the project as a righteous project.



He opined that the project is one that would lead to national transformation and spirituality.



Reacting to claims that the government has spent GH¢200 million on the project he said, “Government has spent about GH¢30 billion in terms of our expenditure, I think this year, we’ve spent at least GH¢25 million on the National Cathedral, which is one-thousandth [of the budget].”

He said the Akufo-Addo government is not focused on just the economic benefits of the project but is committed to building “a righteous state in which the Lord promises.”



View his Timepath below:



