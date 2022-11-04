7
Menu
Business

Clear your cargo within 7 days after being discharged – GRA to importers, public

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has informed the trading community and the general public that goods imported into the country per Section 52 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) are expected to be cleared within seven (7) days after being discharged.

In a statement issued on November 3, the Authority said the directive will also cover a period within which the Commissioner-General may allow for special circumstances.

It explained that “Where the goods are not cleared within the stipulated seven days, they are deemed to be deposited in the State Warehouse for a period of not more than fourteen (14) days. The goods attract warehouse rent, and after twenty-one (21) days, they are put on the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL) and are due for forfeiture."

It added that, “Importers who do not clear their goods from the ports after this period need to apply to the Commissioner-General online via the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for approval for an extension of time to clear. If approved, the importer is given seven (7) days to clear the goods from the port. The process of forfeiture starts immediately the goods go on the UCL or after the expiry of any extension period."

Meanwhile, the GRA said importers are to note that UCL management is not solely for the recovery of customs duty and charges but will ensure that the ports are well-decongested of uncleared cargo.

MA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu