Clear your cargo within 7 days after being discharged – GRA to importers, public

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

The Ghana Revenue Authority has informed the trading community and the general public that goods imported into the country per Section 52 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891) are expected to be cleared within seven (7) days after being discharged.

In a statement issued on November 3, the Authority said the directive will also cover a period within which the Commissioner-General may allow for special circumstances.



It explained that “Where the goods are not cleared within the stipulated seven days, they are deemed to be deposited in the State Warehouse for a period of not more than fourteen (14) days. The goods attract warehouse rent, and after twenty-one (21) days, they are put on the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL) and are due for forfeiture."



It added that, “Importers who do not clear their goods from the ports after this period need to apply to the Commissioner-General online via the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for approval for an extension of time to clear. If approved, the importer is given seven (7) days to clear the goods from the port. The process of forfeiture starts immediately the goods go on the UCL or after the expiry of any extension period."

Meanwhile, the GRA said importers are to note that UCL management is not solely for the recovery of customs duty and charges but will ensure that the ports are well-decongested of uncleared cargo.



MA/BOG