Climate change: Over 70% of Ghana's cocoa lands will be 'dead' by 2050 – UK’s High Commissioner

Harriet Thompson with Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Harriet Thompson, United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Ghana, has warned that over 70 per cent of cocoa lands in Ghana will no longer be suitable to grow the crop by 2050.

According to her, this will happen if temperatures continue to rise as is currently the case in the country.



The High Commissioner made these comments via a tweet on Tuesday, November 29 after she paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.



Her visit to the minister was to enable the two deliberate on issues of relevance in the agriculture sector, especially on the subject of the United Kingdom Support Climate Smart Agriculture in Ghana.



“Over 70% of land currently used to grow cocoa in Ghana will not be suitable for that crop by 2050 if temperatures continue to rise as they are doing currently.

“Now is the time to adapt – and the potential to do so is great,” Harriet Thompson tweeted.





