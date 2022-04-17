0
Closed season will worsen our plight – Fisherfolk lament

Fishermen At Sea 2.png Some fisherfolks

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The fishing communities along Ghana’s coast say the impending closed season when implemented will worsen the prevailing economic hardship they are dealing with.

Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today, the President of Canoe Owners Association, Nana Kweigyah called on the government to turn a listening ear to the fishing communities.

“If you listen to the issues the fishers made it bothers on one such that the period for the close season coincides with the economic season for the artisan fishers.

“For us, we are in a bumper season from July to September. It is within this same period that the scientists say is the biological season and the close season should be observed,” he stated.

Mr Kweigyah also lamented the government’s inability to effectively engage the fishing communities on the implementation of the close season.

“Again, the economic situation in the country and the fact that fishing is the sole life of the community. So all these bother on the socio-economic issues associated with the close season.

“It is one of the issues that over the years we have spoken about that it is important for us to relook at the implementation process,” the President disclosed.

He, however, acknowledged the benefits associated with the close season.

“We admit that our fishing is in a state for which some drastic measures have to be taken. If the close season has one of the measures to help build the fishes we are all for it.

