Closure of Ivorian border continues to take toll on businesses – GIFF Chairman

The Ivorian border is still closed

The Chairman of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Geoffrey Agbogla has stated that businesses are slow at the Elubo border because the Ivorians who are at the Western part of the Ghana border have not opened their borders for business activities to go on.

He made this revelation in an interview with Kafui Dey, on the GTV’s Breakfast Show broadcast from the Elubo border.



Mr. Agbogla explained that it is very difficult to cross to meet other clients, or make other phone calls because of the bad network, and due to the closure of the Ivory Coast side of the border.



The Freight Forwarder explained how they go about their activities within the Shipping Value Chain.

The Freight Forwarders stated, “our work here is to work on the trucks that are coming from the Ivorian side, we have import, export so we normally do the declarations on them by declaring our intentions on them to the Customs Officers here to know whether the cargo is here for consumption or export”.



He continued by outlining some challenges they face, stating that the roads are not tarred, neither are the warehouses in good condition, and pleaded with the government to come to their aid to develop infrastructures as well as other surfaces to be well done.