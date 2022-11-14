Closure of Twitter Africa office unfortunate – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unfortunate the closure of the Twitter office in Africa.

In an interview with journalists in the United States of America, he explained that the shutdown of the bird app office in Africa formed part of a global restructuring under the new owner, Elon Musk.



He said, “It was not too long ago that it was up [Twitter Africa Office], but I understand it is part and parcel of a global restructuring of a company that is taking place under the new owner.”



“I think that is very unfortunate that should take place. The more organisations like that have local outlets, the better for all of us," President Akufo-Addo pointed out.



Twitter on Thursday, November 10, 2022, laid off almost all its staff in Ghana which was home to its only office in Africa.



This came after Elon Must bought the micro-blogging site at $44 billion.



The Twitter Africa staff were sent messages which contained the details of their sacking after their inability to access their emails.

According to reports, the mass firing followed news that Elon Musk had planned to eliminate nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s staff in an attempt to cut down its high debt.



ESA/FNOQ