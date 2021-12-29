Closure of beaches discriminatory – Beach resort owners

Inland restaurants were not closed but restaurants on beaches have been closed

Huge concerts are going on, so why close beaches – Samuel Neequaye



More businesses will collapse due to abrupt closure of beaches – Resort Manager



Beach resort owners in the Greater Accra Region have described the closure of beaches by the regional ministry as discriminatory.



According to them, restaurants on the beaches were closed while the restaurants inland were allowed to operate during the festive season.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the General Manager La Pleasure Beach Resort, Samuel Neequaye said the closure of the beaches was unfair because the regional ministry was selective.



“Restaurants are working in town but the beach restaurants are not working. So we do not understand what they want to say,” he said.

He added that the closure of the beaches could not have been to prevent public gatherings because a lot of social events that attracted crowds of people are on-going.



“We do not understand. We want them to explain the reason for the closure of the beaches. Because if it is a ban on public gathering, look at Shata Wale he did a programme at the stadium, yesterday there was this Diasa final and people trooped to these places in their numbers.



“So, you can see that they are being selective,” he added.



Samuel Neequaye also told GhanaWeb that the initial closure of the beaches by the government destroyed a lot of business.



“Already the first closure has destroyed businesses, some people went for that are in arrears and this happens again; so it is rather unfortunate,” he said.



He also indicated that stakeholders in the beach resort industry went to meet the minister to explain to him the magnitude of the close of the beaches but it yielded no results.

He said the closure went against the government's objective to create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youth.



“So, here we are, you can see that the place is empty, everybody has gone home and we do not know when they are going to open. They are saying during Christmas and after the new year. That means for two weeks people have to sit down at home doing nothing,” he added



