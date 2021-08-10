Coalition against leadership of TUC/ Organized labour petitions President, Parliament over 4% salary brouhaha

TUC logo

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Coalition Against Leadership of TUC and Organized Labour in Favour of Ghanaian Workers has this morning petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Parliament of Ghana over 4% and 7% salary increment for 2021 and 2022 public sector workers.

In a petition signed by Azubila Emmanuel Abdul-Salam, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition stated that they believe the Finance Minister and Labour Union Representatives who represented the Labour front at the Tripartite Committee meeting where the 4% and 7% salary increment were agreed for 2021 and 2022 did not do so in the utmost interest of Ghanaians workers.



The petition made reference to Professor Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu's report on emoluments of Article 71 officeholders, the general recommendation relating to the implementation of Article 71 on page 57 of the report with reference number PCE/2020-Rec.05.



This according to them does not support the facts on the ground as the Annual Gross Salary of a Principal Superintendent in the Ghana Education Service for instance is similar to the Monthly Gross Salary of a Member of Parliament who is an Article 71 office holder.

They said it is for such yawning disparities in the salary levels coupled with the 4% killer salary increment that caused their agitation.



Being guided by the General Recommendations of Professor Yaa Ntiamoa Baidu's report, the Coalition is calling on the President to give them the same salary increment as Article 71 officeholders or apply the principle of "leadership by example" and reduce Article 71 officeholders salary increment to the 4% benchmark in order to resonate with the common phraseology of not being in normal times on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Coalition further reiterated that Ghanaian workers can not just survive with the 4% and 7% salary increment for 2021 and 2022 respectively in the wake of the introduction of new taxes at the beginning of this year which the devastating and dire socio-economic consequences have not spared the already suffering Ghanaian public sector worker.