Coalition warns public over sale of expired products during yuletide

The Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA)

The coalition of NGOs in Nutrition and Food Security (CONFSEC) has warned the public to be cautious in buying various manufactured goods being sold at very low prices this yuletide.

The group, in a statement issued in Accra and copied to AviationGhana, said it is deeply concerned about the promotion and sale of expired consumables to the public at ridiculous prices especially during festive seasons such as Christmas.



“The promotion and sale of expired products to unsuspecting consumers is a serious public health issue.



Our Advocacy strategy as a Coalition with diverse actors in the Nutrition and Food Security space is to sensitize the public especially during festive seasons such as Christmas not to fall prey to sellers of unwholesome products which causes health challenges in the short, medium and long terms,” the group said.

The group wants consumers to thoroughly check expiry dates on products especially canned products before buying; avoid buying foodstuffs displayed on the bare ground at the markets; rinse vegetables bought from the market in salt water thoroughly and ensure hands are washed well before handling food.



Families are also being advised to ensure children have enough fish and meat than adults in the family.



They further warned those who sell expired products to the unsuspecting public for selfish gains to desist from such act since CONFSEC volunteers will be at the market centers this festive season to check and report anyone found culpable to the Food and Drugs Authority for action.