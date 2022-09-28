Cocoa Syndication Loan to shore up forex reserves, deal with cedi depreciation - Minister

Cocoa is a key export commodity for Ghana

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has noted that the expected Cocoa Syndication Loan will shore up the country’s forex reserves and deal with the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

Addressing a press conference on September 28, 2022, the minister noted that the $750 Afrexim Bank loan the country received in August is also part of the measures the government is adopting to deal with depreciation.



He said: “As part of measures to shore up our reserves, improve exchange rate stability, and address some of the funding needs, the Ministry successfully worked on a US$750 million Afreximbank loan facility which was received in August 2022.



“The traditional Cocoa Syndication Loan, expected in the last quarter of 2022 which will promote the cocoa sector, will further help us build our FX reserves and provide a strong buffer for the cedi in the last quarter of the year,” he stated.



The Loan is, however, expected to be signed by September 30, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Minister noted that the Ghana cedi has depreciated by about 31.7% against the US dollar as of September 27, 2022.

The cedi is currently selling at GH¢10.50 to a dollar at some forex bureaus in the country.



