Cocoa carriers strike to demand for better conditions

Cocoa farmers are beginning a nationwide strike today

Cocoa carriers are currently demonstrating in Kumasi over non-payment of salary and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

“From 4 to 5 years now, our salaries have not been increased for cocoa carriers. They’ve given us 62 pesewas for almost 4 years per bag until now they’ve not increased it."



“There were buses that were picking us from our homes to the warehouses that are the cocoa sheds. They’ve cancelled that one too. What the workers are demanding for right now is either CMC pays them or increase the bag to ¢1.

“It’s either COCOBOD cancels contracts with contractors and pays the cocoa carriers direct or they increase the pay to ¢1 per bag”, he explained.



“This is all the cocoa carriers are demanding from the management of Cocoa Marketing Company and that today the strike begins and it shall continue till they listen to our petition,” he told JoyNews.