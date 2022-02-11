Cocoa consumption in Ghana goes up in five years - Report

National Chocolate Week officially launched

A Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Cocoa Board Company, David Asare Oduro, has hinted that the consumption of cocoa products in Ghana per individual yearly has increased.

According to him, the per capita consumption of chocolate products in Ghana was 0.5% yearly and so the company decided to support companies that need cocoa beans to produce chocolate.



In addition to that, the company introduced the ‘National Chocolate Week’ to promote cocoa consumption in Ghana.



Due to its introduction, he said in about five years, the consumption of cocoa has moved from 0.5% to 58%.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr David Asare Oduro said the country targets that in a few years to come, the consumption of cocoa products will shoot up to 1kg per an individual in a year.



“Our target is that in the next few years, we will hit 1kg and that by the end of the year, everyone would have taken something that had been produced out of cocoa,” he said.

He also said the Company is encouraging foreign companies that produce cocoa to come to Ghana to set up companies so that people will also be employed here.



Mr David Asare Oduro said currently, Ghana has 12 cocoa processing companies, while others are also doing it in smaller sizes.



When asked if Ghana has enough finished products and will not depend on imports, he said the local companies are doing well to produce enough for the people.



Mr David Asare Oduro noted that there is enough chocolate at the Newly opened Chocolate City, saying all processors have been invited to showcase their products.



He said many Ghanaians have visited the venue since last Tuesday when it was opened.