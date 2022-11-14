Cocoa farmers in Ghana assisting Angolan farmers in cocoa production – Ambassador

Ambassador Joao Baptista Domingos Quiosa

Angolan Ambassador to Ghana, Joao Baptista Domingos Quiosa, has indicated that some cocoa farmers from Ghana are assisting farmers from his country in the production of cocoa.

He said this is strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.



Ambassador Quiosa speaking during a programme to mark Angola’s 47th Independence anniversary added that the two countries also have an exchange education as well as having some cooperation in the of mineral and petroleum resources.



He noted that ‘TAAG’ the Angolan airline will be starting operations in Ghana.



“Although commercial exchanges are not yet at the desired volumes, we remain committed to the search for more areas of interest that can strengthen the state of our cooperation, we have made efforts to start flights by Angolan Airlines - TAAG to Ghana, we have Cocoa farmers from Ghana assisting Angolan farmers in the production of Cocoa, and a program exchange in education is being set up.

“Also, we like to see cooperation in the area of mineral and petroleum resources, transportation, agriculture, and the training of foreign languages, which is why we must continue to make efforts to reach agreements and partnerships,” Ambassador Joao Baptista Domingos Quiosa said.



The Angolan Ambassador is of the view that Ghana is an example in Africa in terms of private investment in infrastructure to support development.



“Ghana is an example in Africa in terms of private investment in infrastructure to support development as well as in terms of its educational system, it should be noted here that most of the members of the Angolan Community in Ghana are youngsters who chose come to Ghana to complete their tertiary education.



“With the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area, we are certain that new perspectives will Open up for the strengthening of cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and Angola,” Ambassador Joao Baptista Domingos Quiosa stressed.