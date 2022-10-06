1
Cocoa farmers threaten to smuggle commodity to neighbouring countries over marginal price increase

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cocoa farmers have registered their displeasure over the marginal increment in the price of cocoa.

According to the President of Concerned Farmers Association, Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu, the 21% increment was not enough, therefore, members have threatened to smuggle their produce to neighbouring countries if the price is not reviewed upwards.

He noted that cocoa farmers were expecting an increment of about GH¢1,500 and not the GH¢800 announced by government on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Mr Bonsu further accused government of not consulting cocoa farmers on the review of cocoa prices.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he said, “The government has put in some effort, but this is not enough for us. We were expecting about GH¢1,500 so that we could at least have about GH¢250 for welfare and GH¢1,250 in the pocket of the farmer.”

“How can the cocoa farmers decide on a price and then government sit elsewhere and quotes its price without consulting us? There was no dialogue whatsoever. Our farmers are threatening to smuggle their produce to neighbouring countries if there is no further increment in the price.”

Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2022, increased the producer price for cocoa beans by 21%.

This moves the price from GH¢660 to GH¢800 for the 2022/2023 cocoa crop season.

The new price is lower compared to Ivory Coast which pegged its price at about ¢858 for the same season.

Government in the announcement said the 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa was a testament to government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
