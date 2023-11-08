Cocoa loans: Government keeps denying the reality that Ghana is in deep crisis – IMANI

Bright Simons, the Vice President of policy think-tank IMANI Ghana, is currently in a state of disbelief over the government’s denial of the state of the economy.
He said the country’s current credit situation is one of the worst that the country has experienced in a long time, but the government refuses to accept the depth of the crisis.
Bright Simons also lamented the current inability of civil society organizations to engage the government on pertinent issues because of its attitude toward the crisis.
Bright Simons’ worry stems from the country’s inability to obtain loans to finance its activities due to its weak credit status, especially for the.....
“The challenge here is that we, those of us in the policy activism space, can no longer engage with the govt because it refuses to accept the reality we see. It adamantly insists that everything is great. So, we must be hallucinating. This is very surreal. Never been as confused.
“Those who don't understand the unique constraints we are now operating under will mistakenly assume that we just like trumpeting bad news & talking down Gh. No! We're stuck in a loop of trying to confirm what our eyes see that the govt always denies. So, an endless back & forth!” he wrote on X on November 8, 2023.
SSD/SEA
The challenge here is that we, those of us in the policy activism space, can no longer engage with the govt because it refuses to accept the reality we see. It adamantly insist that everything is great. So, we must be hallucinating. This is very surreal. Never been as confused.????????♂️— Bright Simons (@BBSimons) November 8, 2023
Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Government seeks to borrow $400 million from cocoa traders as bank loans delay
- 'Ghana's credit is so broken that the usual banks don't want to do the Cocoa Syndicated loan’ – Bright Simons
- Demand for higher premiums delaying cocoa syndicated loan
- COCOBOD Case: Your procedure improper, 'totally unknown to our law' – Agongo's lawyer tells trial judge
- World cocoa price soars to highest in 44 years
- Read all related articles