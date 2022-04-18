1
Menu
Business

Cocoa roads see major boost in Western-North region - COCOBOD CEO

Chief Executive Officer Of COCOBOD, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Roads in cocoa growing areas in the Western-North region have seen a major boost under year of roads project touted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As a result, cocoa farmers can cart their farm produce to the Produce Buying Company (PBC) on time.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahene Aidoo said this when he inspected works on the 38km Benchema-Adjoafua road.

The CEO of COCOBOD said that stretch of road was the heart of the cocoa industry and would be completed in no time.

He said the US$43 project was funded by COCOBOD and the Government of Ghana and commended the Amandi Construction Works for the quality of work and the solid layer used to asphalt the road.

He said reports from drivers of long trucks loaded with cocoa found it difficult to climb the hills on the serpentine portion of the road in the past.

"As a result, bad boys used to climb the trucks to offload the cocoa as the trucks moved slowly in trying to climb the hills which is now a thing of the past," he said.

The CEO said construction of a steel bridge at Bia which used to be narrow, was underway and would be completed in the coming months.

Mr Aidoo said the government had done well in terms of roads and rejuvenated cocoa farms and assured cocoa growing areas of witnessing unprecedented construction works on their roads in the coming months.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
Related Articles: