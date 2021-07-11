Cocoa sector plays vital role in socio-economic advancement – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Source: GNA

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has stated that the development of Ghana’s cocoa sector remains key to the country’s socio-economic advancement.

According to her, the cocoa sector has significantly contributed towards the enhancement of livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities.



“The benefits from the cocoa sector remain enormous as it offers a reliable source of income to farmers and provides both formal and informal employment to the young, old, educated, and uneducated within the industry,” she said.



The Chief of Staff was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a six-unit school project at Adjei Kojo in Tema West Municipality.



The School project comprises three primary schools, two kindergarten blocks, and one Junior High School in Western North Region and Adjei Kojo in Tema West municipality.

Mrs. Osei-Opare said President Akufo-Addo remains committed to supporting the growth and investment in the cocoa sector.



She said supporting communities and protecting farmlands and its achievements are directly aligned with the fulfillment of several action plans and bills highlighted within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



“The construction of six schools in different cocoa-growing areas across the country is a positive step towards the elimination of the worse forms of child labour in cocoa growing communities. It will also motivate children of school-going age to have access to quality education with state-of-the-art facilities,” she explained.



She noted that government considered education of all children at all levels as a