Coconut export expected to rise as Ghana records 249% growth in 2021

Export of desiccated coconut

The Ghana Export Promotion Centre has revealed that Ghana’s export of desiccated coconut grew by 249% in 2021, a huge jump from the years prior, putting the country at the 9th position in global exports of Desiccated Coconut.

Exports stood at US$21.985 million in 2021 compared to US$6.3 million in 2020 and US$3.8 million in 2019.



GEPA in an August 11, 2022, competitor analysis, stated that from 2017 to 2021, growth in exports earnings from Desiccated Coconut exported by Ghana averaged 45%.



The Dominican Republic was the biggest market for Ghana’s export of Desiccated Coconut in 2021 with a market share of 79%.



“Ghana’s impressive growth and dominant position in the Dominican market should be augmented and used as a platform to launch into other markets in the Caribbean. At the ECOWAS level, Nigeria was the biggest exporter of desiccated coconut to the world, followed by Ghana.”



“Similarly, Nigeria and Ghana were the top exporters of desiccated coconut at the wider continental level. With the current intervention by actors in the country with particular emphasis on GEPA’s supply expansion programs, export of coconut and coconut derivatives is expected to rise considerably,” the statement added.





