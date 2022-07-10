0
Coffin sellers bemoan low sales, high cost of raw materials

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Regulate coffin materials, Coffin makers

Coffin makers threaten to block roads, demonstrate against government



In recent times, businesses have bemoaned the high cost of raw materials to aid their work and coffin sellers are no exception.

Coffin makers in Kumasi have said the scarcity of wood is having dire consequences on their business as they have to close their shops to search for wood at as early as 3am.

Leader of Coffin Manufacturers in Kumasi Asafo, Akwasi Baafi, in an interview with Ambassador TV, pointed out that, the cost of coffin materials including nails have shot up to 50%.

“Coffin materials such as nails, wood and others have increased by over 50 percent...Despite all the price increment, it is difficult to get some of the wood to manufacture the coffins. Sometimes we have to go to Kumasi wood village around 3 am just to fight for wood else you have no option than close your shop,” he said.

He stated that coffin makers in Kumasi Asafo will demonstrate against government until their plea to them [government] to regulate coffin materials is heard.

“It seems the government is not ready to address our grievances but we are tired of going through stress just to get our daily bread. Government should start regulating coffin materials because the price of the materials are not stable always,” Akwasi Baafi stated.

“We will embark on a massive demonstration against the government and we will block some roads in Kumasi with coffins since what the government understands is demonstrations then we are ready to demonstrate till we achieve good results,” he added.

