Cofundie kicks off crowdfunding of homes at Appolonia City starting at USD 250 (GHS 1,500)

Cofundie has launched its first ever real estate crowdfunding campaign, offering anyone in the world the opportunity to invest in new homes at Appolonia City, the popular new city development in Accra, Ghana.

For as little as USD 250 (GHS 1,500), investors can own shares in the homes, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and sold to buyers, giving Cofunds investors a return on their investment.



“Our partnership with Appolonia City will give both investors and buyers access to more housing options,” said Chukwuemeka Ndukwe, Co-founder and CEO at Cofundie. “This opportunity also allows anyone with access to the internet to become a property investor in a high-quality real estate development like Appolonia City.”



Cofundie, which is backed by the pan-African entrepreneurial training program MEST and global media intelligence company Meltwater, offers homes measuring up to 76 sqm and designed to meet the tastes and aspirations of upwardly mobile young families.





“MEST incubated Cofundie and invested in it, because Cofundie makes real estate investment accessible, which in turn leads to more housing options for Africans,” said Jørn Lyseggen, founder and CEO of Meltwater, who created MEST to support African entrepreneurs.



“As an investor in Cofundie, we are excited to see how the company uses crowdfunding to transform the real estate market in Ghana and West Africa.”



Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said, “Our mission is to provide housing that is accessible to all on a large scale. By partnering with Cofundie, Appolonia City is able to offer real estate financing through an alternative, but a well-tested model that has proven to work in other markets.”



With more than 500 homes completed or under construction, Appolonia City continues to attract new developments and serves as a benchmark for new urban development in Africa.

Source: Cofundie

