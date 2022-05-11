0
Collapse of Kumasi manufacturing industries due to partisan politics – Analyst

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businesses that are doing well should be maintained, Analyst

Pwalugu dam needs to be revived, Jantuah

A development Consultant, Paul Victor Jantuah has attributed the continuous collapse of manufacturing companies in the Kumasi enclave to the prevalence of partisan politics.

According there has been a trend where ruling parties make intentional attempts to stifle the growth of certain industries which do not have affiliations to them.

“The private businesses have suffered from certain policies from the government. Their political affiliation with other governments is also a factor. Once their government is out, they become a target. We are unable to think through the fact that the business is creating employment.

“Once it is serving an intended purpose, there is a need to maintain it. However, we do not have that mindset,” he said.

Once upon a time in Ghana, Kumasi was a manufacturing hub with a variety of companies including timber and leather companies.

But now, little to no news is been heard about these companies and their operations.

The development analyst noted that to solve this problem the leadership of the country must ensure that things are done properly.

“It is all about leadership. It is about the vision the leader has, to rally all of us behind him. This is to do things properly. Recently, the government wanted to revive the Pwalugu dam. It is the highest investment that has gone up north. It is still hanging, though it is worth a billion dollars.”

However, lack of skilled labour and non-availability of raw materials have been cited as reasons for the collapse of some of the manufacturing companies.

