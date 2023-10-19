Collapse of banks affected Ghana’s economy more than COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – UEW lecturer

Aaron Kuma

A lecturer at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education Winneba, Aaron Kuma has stated that the cause of Ghana’s current economic crisis predates the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to university lecturer, the banking sector crisis of 2017 has had a very significant impact on Ghana’s economy and has played a vital role in the state of the country’s finances some six years on.



“It is not COVID and the Ukraine war that has got as to this point as a nation. The banking crisis is one of the major critical issues because a whooping amount of close to about 27 billion was used for bailout,” he stated on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



He noted that the Bank of Ghana with ultimate responsibility of reforming the banking sector through a cleanup in 2020 failed to address the issue effectively by collapsing several banks without looking at the banks on a case-by-case basis.



“If I was the finance minister or the governor of the Bank of Ghana, I am not sure that is how I would have handled it. I would’ve done it on a case-by-case basis,” he noted.

GA/SARA



