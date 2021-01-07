Comfort Ocran features on the Y Leaderboard Series

Comfort Ocran, motivational speaker and author

Ghanaian motivational speaker and author, Comfort Ocran, has shared deep and inspiring insights into the building blocks of her life on Y 107.9 FM's reputable Y Leaderboard Series.

After almost six months after her husband, Albert Ocran featured on the show, the inspiring Comfort Ocran spoke on her life journey encompassing her family, upbringing, and career to motivate the Ghanaian youth.



Touching on her upbringing, Comfort revealed why she always gives credit to her mother for the heights that she has attained.



She disclosed that it was her mother who convinced her to further her education when after completing form 5, she decided to stop schooling and pick up hairdressing so she could make money.



She agreed to further her education as her mother had advised and till date, she does not regret that decision because her mother literally saved her from herself.



When it comes to family and career, Comfort shared how she has been able to manage working with her husband as her business partner as she revealed that she makes a conscientious effort to keep work in its place and marriage also in its place.



Providing some advice to the youth, she encouraged the youth to cultivate the spirit of volunteerism as it eventually benefits them.

According to her, she has sadly observed that many youth today are “transactional oriented” that they do not put in more than is asked of them.



“Our present day people are more transactional oriented and when you say ‘I will give you this for doing X’, they will do exactly X. The fact is that we can go beyond just X. If it is an artwork, the minute they finish they won’t ask, ‘is it possible that I could paint this wall to make the artwork work for you?’



We limit ourselves. The opportunity to give more than you are being asked to do is always a game changer. So, to say that I have a three-month contract and so I finish in three months that’s it? You should look beyond that. What else can you offer?”



Programmes Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay, speaking on the interview with Comfort Ocran shared that it was a very fruitful interview. “Leaders like Comfort Ocran are never in short of nuggets of wisdom.



There is always enough for the youth and anyone who tunes in to the Y Leaderboard Series is sure to have their share. Comfort Ocran’s words on the show bring one to reflect on his or her life, to mark out points where they may be slacking and get back on track”.

