Commercial manager needed

A company is looking for a commercial manager

Source: ADPU Solutions Ghana Ltd

COMMERCIAL MANAGER ROLE

Company: ADPU



Location: Head Office, Accra – Ghana



Job type: Full-Time



Job category: Sales / Marketing in Ghana



Position: Commercial Manager



1. Brief Profile



Your role as a Commercial Manager is to be in charge of the business growth, to identify areas of the organization that can be commercially expanded and developed in a digital world.



2. Job Description



2.1. Business development –



Look for opportunities to grow the business, through thorough execution, partnerships or new initiatives. Utlize the unique advertising opportunities of an online news platform and that a cooperation with the editorial department and the technological department will provide.



2.2. Product development



Create and develop new product market combinations, B2B and B2C. Keep up to date on industry trends by reading about new and existing products, and monitor the sales, prices, and products of competitors.



2.3. Pricing strategy



In cooperation with AfricaWeb team, develop a pricing strategy and policy and execute it accordingly



2.4. Sales and management of sales team



Make an annual sales plan, including an annual event calender in line with the overall strategy of AfricaWeb and GhanaWeb



Drive sales, set targets and organize the sales team to increase sales and attain targets

Drive collections of the receivables that clients owe us and minimize any loss on the monetization of delivered services



Create and maintain comprehensive reporting and forecasting for key relations, sales analysis and dashboards



Drive an optimal efficient work flow and administrative process for client proposals, signed orders and invoices in cooperation with the financial department



Work together with the editorial and technological department to create and deliver marketing solutions and sponsoring propositions



Conclude commercial deals that are sustainable.



Build and manage (a champions league) team and drive and organize daily commercial operations



Coach and lead employees on best practices for sales



Manage relationships with clients and contractors.



Leads the sales and marketing team to achieve their target.



Prepare and deliver sales presentations to new and existing clients



Improve and Update sales database/CRM (Pipedrive or other system)



Drive client retention and foster after sales service



Attending relevant conferences or exhibitions to prospect for customers and represent the company.



Create the proper help desk support to clients as any proposition may require



Assist CameroonWeb as much as possible in the way that it benefits from any synergy with GhanaWeb



Monitoring competition and create competitor intelligence



Accept extra duties as situations arise.

2.5. Marketing communications



Make an annual marketing communications plan (as part of the sales plan)



Build a brand to B2B customers



Create standard commercial credentials and update it regularly



Develop marketing channels and content marketing (in cooperation with the editorial department)



o Website GhanaWeb



o Newsletters



o Annual event for advertisers with speakers and presenations



o Maintain social media



o Create product and proposition brochures



o Use the best CRM for one-to-one and differentiated communication for different target groups



3. Key Results



Sales turnover



Collections (Customer payment) – cash flow in



Customers (corporate and SMEs acquisition) relations and satisfaction



Active commission sales (referral)



Product penetration

Innovation (new products) turnover



4. Key Relationships



Team AfricaWeb – direct line to CEO AfricaWeb



Management team - Adpu



Customers



Partners



Agencies



Referrals – external sales agents or resellers



5. Skills, Competence and Experience



• Must have eight to ten years sales experience



• Experience and track record to lead a team to more success



• Knows how to network effectively



• Fair knowledge of the (digital) advertising sector



• Versatile sales person and has the ability to close deals



• Good communication skills (verbal and written)



• Ability to attract new customers



• Good analytical and negotiation skills

• Advanced Software skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) and CRM systems (like Pipedrive or Zoho)



• A deep understanding of sales, customer service and marketing principles



• Ability to Prioritize



6. Leadership, teamwork and attitude



• Leads by example



• Pro-active



• Ambitious, go the extra mile



• Hard on the subject, soft on the people



• Adheres to the core values of the company



• Is a strong team player and has a track record in this



• Seeks to understand before wanting to be understood



7. Education



Minimum Degree in marketing/sales or any related field. Masters an added advantage.



8. Other



Application and CV should be sent to: Matilda.nartey@adpugh.com



Application Deadline: 10th November 2020.

Source: ADPU Solutions Ghana Ltd