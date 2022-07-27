Commercial use of marijuana: Group commends Gabby for 'campaign'

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leader of Save the Nation for Future Leaders Foundation, Mr. Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang, has stated that it comes with great joy that Gabby Asare otchere-Darko has called for the legalization of marijuana.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the call by the lawyer affirmed the organization’s argument that marijuana has several economic and health benefits.



He said the Save the Nation Foundation will continue to advocate for the commercial legalization of marijuana.



In his view, he will commend Gabby Otchere-Darko for supporting the call.



He, however, asked him to speak boldly against homosexuality since that was not our culture.



“I will commend Gabby Otchere-Darko for supporting the call for the commercialization of marijuana. I would however ask him to boldly speak against homosexuality since it is against our culture,” he said.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong, saying "the interest in speaking about marijuana is because of the economic benefits. People usually lack an understanding of the benefits. He thought of the issues well, and that is why he supported the call. We commend him.”



He indicated that marijuana is not only meant for smoking.



The plant he added is used for domestic products, drugs, and supplements and could protect the earth and help produce more food for consumption.



He said when marijuana is legalized there would be increased tax revenues, job growth, and investment opportunities all are powerful incentives to push for legalization.



The cannabis industry is bringing more jobs to local economies and creating tax revenue. Ghana can learn from these examples to commercialize it. There are several benefits to legalizing cannabis, and aside from the medical benefits, there are huge economic benefits.