Comply with implementation of E-Levy - MoMo agents association urges members

The implementation of the E-Levy begins from May 1, 2022

Source: GNA

Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has called on members to comply with the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), which commenced on Sunday May 1, 2022.

A statement from the Association appealed to members to continue public education on the new tax to "restore confidence in the continuous usage of the platform to facilitate all financial transactions."



The statement said, "Management highly appreciate the longstanding challenges facing agents in the business and taking steps at remedying them as soon as discussions on the e-levy settle."



It said, "agents have no hand in e-levy charges or collection hence customers are not to pay any e-levy charges to agents."



"Members are to note that deposits, withdrawals, cash outs and savings on momo wallet activities will not attract e-levy," the statement added.

The Association said it was in their collective interest to sustain the business, adding, "any acts that over burden the customer must be highly eschewed. We appeal to agents and customers to comply with this."



The implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075), Ghana's newly introduced revenue generation mechanism received Presidential Assent on March 31, this year, after it was passed by Parliament on March 29, 2022.



Various banking institutions have sent various text messages on the commence of the e-levy.