Comply with provisions regulating advert placement - SEC

Thu, 11 Aug 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a reminder to all market operators to strictly comply with provisions regulating placement of advertisement in the securities industry.

The reminder is issued specifically on Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929): Sections 144, 149, 150 (1)(a)(b)(c), and 151, Securities and Exchange Commission Regulations, 2003 (L.I. 1728): Regulations 39, 40, 41, 42 and 43.

A statement issued in Accra by the Commission said it was also to remind them of the conduct of Business Guidelines: Section 29 under Part Six of the Guidelines.

The Commission said market operators that failed to comply with the law would result in the enforcement of provisions enshrined in Section 206 (3) and Section 206 (5) of Act 929, and Regulation 44 of L.I. 1728.

It said the provisions could be found in the respective documents on the SEC’s website: ww.sec.gov.gh, under Laws and Regulations, or in the document labelled ‘Annex A’ attached to the circular.

The statement said the Notice was issued pursuant to section 3(i)(m) and 208(c) of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) as amended.

