Compu Ghana’s Saiid Masri awarded CEO of the Year in Retail Sector

Compu Ghana’s CEO Saiid Masri was awarded at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on Monday, May 17, 2021.

He took home the CEO of the Year in the Retail Sector award, standing out among his peers in that space.



The event which had the Vice President of Ghana, HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance was themed ‘Digital Transformations: Powering Business and Government Reset for a Post Pandemic Economic Resilience’.



With over 400 CEOs in attendance at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Mr Masri’s recognition speaks of his skills and experience as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compu Ghana which includes but not limited to business development, supply chain management, team building and performance improvement.



Born and raised in Ghana, Mr Masri's understanding of the Ghanaian market sets him up to offer innovative solutions to operational challenges in sales, finance, operations and HR to minimise risk and maximise performance. His visionary leadership has made him successful in his business endeavours with Compu Ghana being one of the many success stories.



The leading IT firm for the supply of IT products in Ghana has grown from its beginnings in 2006 where it focused on small and medium scale businesses to be the leader among rivals in Ghana.

With over 16 branches across the country, Compu Ghana employs over 400 Ghanaians and supports more than 500,000 clients.



Speaking of the win, the humbled CEO indicated that the award reflects the efforts and hard work of Compu Ghana staff who have propelled him to these heights.



“I feel privileged. It’s an honor to receive such an award among all CEOs of Ghana,” Mr Saiid Masri said of his recognition at the 5th Ghana SEO Summit.



“This award reflects the hard work and achievements that Compu Ghana have had throughout the years.



“Because for someone to be recognized as the CEO of the Year, it means, there is a team behind the success which starts with every employee at Compu Ghana to top management.

“I’m flattered, honestly, and it feels so good especially when there were 400 CEOs of Ghana and from the leading companies in Ghana.



“This is an achievement that we will take forward,” he concluded.



This is not the first time Mr Saiid Masri has been recognized for his tremendous work as CEO of Compu Ghana. The visionary leader has previously been inducted into the Ghana Hall of Fame for CEOs, a feat that emphasizes his achievements in his sector.



In addition to this, the brand has been recognized as; Brand presence in the Superbrands Award for Excellence in branding 2012, Gold Award under the Auspices Manhyia Palace for Outstanding Contribution to the Economic Development of Ashanti, Best Retail Company and Ghana’s best 50 for outstanding Delivery of Customer Service of the Year 2019-2020 at the 8th Ghana Customer Service Award, Best Partner award from Samsung in 2018 till date.



Ghana’s Vice President Dr Bawumia charged all gathered CEOs to embrace digitization to speed up post-COVID recovery, a task Compu Ghana champions with its services in Ghana.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated ample systemic flaws in the way we do things, including the way we conduct business, thereby requiring us to re-think and re-orient ourselves and our businesses,” Dr Bawumia said at the summit.



“We cannot succeed if we hold on to the old ways of doing things. If we want to survive, we will have to dwell on the lessons learnt from the pandemic going forward.



“In our bid to reset the business and economy, digitization has an enormous role to play. One of the lessons the pandemic has taught us is that digitization is the future; a future that perhaps started yesterday. Businesses will by necessity have to integrate appropriate digital technologies in their operations and service delivery to increase productivity and output.”



Other dignitaries present at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit were Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister of Communications and Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



