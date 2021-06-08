CompuGhana launches Euro 2020 Grand Deal Promo Month with great deals for your favorite brands

Official artwork for the promo

Source: CompuGhana

The football season is almost over but not yet! EURO 2020 is here and so is a lot of good deals at CompuGhana.

The leading IT firm for the supply of IT, Mobile and Home Appliance products in Ghana, CompuGhana is offering exciting deals while you enjoy the best of European football with the Grand Deal Promo Month. Just like EURO 2020 happening in 2021 because of COVID-19, CompuGhana understands the hardship of its customers dealing with a pandemic and wants to ease those pains.



From now till July 18, 2021, don’t miss the great deals on all your favorite brands including Samsung, LG, TECNO, Infinix, VIVO, HP, Nasco, Midea, Sencor, Blutek, and Dell while you watch top football superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and the likes battle it out while the world watches on.



Don’t miss exciting deals as it is going to be a fun-filled football month with games, gifts, deals and more deals.



Speaking on the upcoming promotion that will happen in all CompuGhana showrooms nationwide, Head of Marketing, Shirley Anku stated “We decided to celebrate the comeback of Euro 2020 UEFA tournament after its postponement due to COVID-19” by offering our customers fantastic deals on all their favorite I.T, Mobile and Home Appliance brands.” Shirley said.

“We are supporting our partners by spotlighting them, because they are really good brands that we all love. In the six weeks between now and July 18th, there is going to be an activity every day whether it’s a motivational saying, an opportunity to call in and win a prize, getting a gift or to play games. You get discounts on all of your favourite brands.



“We are encouraging all our customers to go to one of our 16 showrooms nationwide. If you like a particular brand, it will have a promotional offer from now till July 18th.



“It’s a perfect opportunity for everyone to shop for great deals,” she urged customers.



Shop now at CompuGhana showrooms nationwide and celebrate your favorite brands weekly. Pick up your CompuGhana catalogue for all promo offers or go online to www.compughana.com and enjoy free delivery on all purchases.