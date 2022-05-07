Concerned Drivers increase transport fares by 20%

A public transport station in Accra

Fuel price increases responsible for transport fare increment

Leadership changed date for fare increment from May 9 to May 7, PRO of CDA



We’re are yet to determine percentage by which to increase fares, GPRTU



Concerned Drivers Association (CDA) has stated that it has increased transport fares by 20 percent, effective Saturday, May 5, 2022.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, David Agboado, the increment in fares was necessitated mainly by the high cost of fuel products in the country, 3news.com reports.



He indicated that the increase in the prices of fuel was making life unbearable for their members.



“We have started these new fares this morning (Saturday, May 5, 2022),” David Agboado is quoted to have said on TV3’s midday news.

He added that the 20 percent increase in fares was originally supposed to take effect from Monday, May 9, 2022 but leaders of the association decided to shift the date to Saturday since it makes no difference.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said that although it has started engagements to increase transport fares, it is yet to settle on the threshold by which it will be increasing the fares and the date to start charging the new fares.



The union said that media reportage that it will increase fares by 30 percent is wrong. It added that it had to increase the transport fares because of the failure of the government to cancel or reduce some of the taxes it has placed on petroleum products.



