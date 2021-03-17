Concerned staffs of ARB Apex bank petition BoG over plans to retain MD

Staff say Kojo Mattah's management style as Managing Director, is putting the bank at risk

A group of concerned staff of ARB Apex Bank have written a petition to the Bank of Ghana over the possible extension of the contract for the retiring Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, Kojo Mattah, by the Administration and Legal Committee board of the company.

In a press release issued by the group, the Managing Director Kojo Mattah is not fit for the position anymore following some incompetence shown by him during his active days of work.



The statement also read that, fraudulent transfers were made from a Dividend Warrant Account of the Anlo Rural Bank between 2014 and 2017 to the benefit of some staff and Mr Kojo Mattah who was a board member at the time.



“Kojo Mattah received a total amount of GHS26,500.00 in this fraudulent deal. This was revealed through an investigation by the Internal Control Department of ARB Apex Bank. The case was reported to the Keta Police Station and he issued a Barclays Bank Cheque No.200001 dated 26th July 2017 for GHS26,500 (Exhibit 1a – 1c) in repayment of his share of the booty,” it said.

According to the group, “the ARB Apex Bank plays a critical role in the local economy of Ghana, by supporting the RCBs and their numerous customers which currently stands at over 6 Million. The management style of the Managing Director, Kojo Mattah, is putting the bank and the entire Rural and Community Banking Industry at risk.”



Below is a full statement of the petition;



