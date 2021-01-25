Congratulations on your elections and appointments

Prince Adjei, Records Information Management Project Coordinator of a private company in the USA

Source: Prince Adjei

We congratulate all newly elected and re-elected NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as all those who have so far been appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve in his second term.

It is no mean a feat to catch the eye of the first gentleman of the land for appointment to serve in his government and invariably one's country.



Your efforts in your respective constituencies across the country as parliamentary candidates helped in no small way in ensuring that the President won political power for a second time.



However, it should be pointed out that, in spite of the re-election of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the 2020 elections, the party is still not happy with the victory.



The reasons for this could be many, but, the conspicuous one that comes to mind is the inability of the party to secure an overwhelming majority in Parliament in spite of unprecedented achievements of the President and the party in the first term.



The fact that the President won in some constituencies where the parliamentary candidates lost is an indication of a mismatch and poor show by many of our parliamentary candidates.



Though the committee set up to review the abysmal performance of the party in the just ended parliamentary elections is yet to come out with empirical reasons, many party people and sections of the Ghanaian public have blamed the problem on the neglect of some constituencies prior to the elections and the arrogant posture of some MPs and other former appointees of the government.

It is for this reason that we would like to appeal to the newly elected MPs and those who have been designated as ministers of state to be cautious and learn from the mistakes of their colleagues.



The appointees should know that, they are there to serve the people and nothing more.



They should also be reminded that, they are in such offices because of the victory Ghanaians have given to the party.



Without the party in power, they would not have been appointed in the first place.



That is why they owe it a duty to recognise and respect all party people, especially, the grassroot supporters and other citizens who may approach them for some opportunity.



Appointees, as much as possible, should try and adopt at least a constituency and resource the party over there to strengthen the support base.

This would go a long way to help the party in breaking the 8-year power cycle within the political space going into 2024.



Once again, congratulations on your elections and appointments. More grease to your elbows.



Long live NPP!



Long live Ghana!

