Consider Nigerians in retail business - Igbo King appeals to government, GUTA

King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Ambasador Chukwudi Ihenetu

The King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Ihenetu, is appealing to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) to take a second look at the law restricting foreigners, particularly, Nigerians in the retail industry.

According to the King, the easing of the retail laws will favour the two countries that happen to be great allies.



GUTA and NUTAG have been at loggerheads in recent times over the presence and operations of the latter in the Ghanaian retail space.



This has led to the locking up of some retail shops owned and/or operated by Nigerians in Accra, Kasoa, and Koforidua.



The shutdowns were necessitated by what GUTA members described as “escalating numbers of foreigners in the retail business in the country.



The King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Ambasador Chukwudi Ihenetu, who believes the Nigerians are much aware of the laws and adhering to them, called for a second look at this law to develop the two countries.



“My humble request, a plea to the Government and GUTA is for them to tamper justice with mercy over my people in the area of retail in the good market of Ghana.

“We know that foreigners can’t retail in Ghana, but, with good arrangement, things will be better with the proper understanding that we are the same people.



“We are not violating your laws and we are not saying you must do this, Your Excellency, Nana Akufo -Addo, but, we are appealing for this to be looked into so that people can trade. We are not in Ghana to destroy Ghana but to make it great.



“The same way Nigerians are here in Ghana, we have Ghanaians in Nigeria so if we manage ourselves properly, all these issues that we see as mega issues will not be mega issues. So, I am pleading with the Government,” the respected King said.



The King, therefore, cautioned all Nigerians against violence and corrupt practices and urged them to support the agenda to rebrand Nigeria in Ghana.



His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Ambasador Chukwudi Ihenetu will mark the 10th anniversary of his Kingship in the diaspora.



He, therefore, outlined activities to boost Nigeria’s relations with Ghana as well as embark on activities to support the needy in the society.

According to him, he has managed to change some negative perceptions about the Igbo people in Ghana since he ascended to the throne 10 years ago.



“In Ghana here, every Nigerian man is referred to as an Igbo man. Some Ghanaians see the Igbo man as a crime committer, but, it is not like that. Since the establishment of the Igbo throne here in Ghana in 2012, these problems are no longer there as it was before.



“Nigerians in Ghana, it is for you to be law-abiding citizens, don’t violate the laws of Ghana. Try the best you can to endure even when someone offends you. Try your best to solve issues and not fight. Also, try the best you can to focus on your business.



If you commit a crime in Ghana, the Laws of Ghana will hold you responsible. So be a good citizen and let’s rebrand Nigeria.