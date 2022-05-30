0
Consider public interest in tariff review – Chief of Staff to PURC

Chief Of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG proposes 148% in tariff

GWCL wants 334% increase in tariff

Chief of Staff speaks on ECG, GWCL tarrif increment

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frema Osei-Opare has called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to fully engage stakeholders and come out with a beneficial outcome on the review of tariffs demanded by some utility companies in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of a PURC office complex in Koforidua, Frema Osei-Opare said it is prudent for PURC to look critically into this matter and ensure that these companies are financially capable to stay in business.

“It is my fervent hope that all stakeholders will engage actively in this review process and make their voices heard so that the final outcome will benefit the generality of all stakeholders,” she said.

Her comment comes after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) requested an increment in their tariffs.

The Electricity Company of Ghana demanded a 148 percent increase in tariff.

A proposal from the power distributor submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6 percent in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334 percent increase in tariff.

These proposals have generated widespread conversation with many Ghanaians asking the PURC to reject these proposals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
