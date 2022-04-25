Consolidated Bank of Ghana joins Dangote, Standard Chartered Group on Commonwealth Board

John Apea, 3rd from L, Daniel Addo, 3rd from R and Ben Gomado-Cobblah 2 from R

Source: CBG Ghana

Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), the second-largest bank in Ghana by branch network has been accepted to join the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, a major Commonwealth organ created by the 54 Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote Trade, Enterprise, and Investment within and across the Commonwealth of Nations.

CBG joins the Commonwealth at a unique time as it prepares for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Rwanda in June 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, in July 2022.



It joins an illustrious group of companies such as Standard Chartered, Afreximbank, Dangote group, City of London, De La Rue, Royal Mail and Rolls Royce, whose CEOs will now sit alongside Mr. Daniel Addo, CEO of CBG, on the Global Advisory Board.



We are very delighted to welcome Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) as our newest Strategic Partner and to appoint Daniel Wilson Addo, Chief Executive Officer of CBG, to CWEIC’s Global Advisory Council.

With 114 branches across Ghana, CBG is the bank with the second-largest presence in Ghana. We are excited about the Pan – African ambition of CBG and believe that its membership in CWEIC will be beneficial to this worthy prospect.



With the Commonwealth’s combined gross domestic product of approximately 13 trillion, the CBG under the aegis of its dynamic CEO is well-positioned to become a leading financial player in Africa and the Commonwealth.